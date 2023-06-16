Work to replace Barnsley's vandalised Intake Bridge set to begin
- Published
Work to replace a footbridge in South Yorkshire which had to be removed after damage by vandals is expected to get under way next week.
Intake Bridge, which links Lundhill and Cortonwood in Barnsley, was targeted by vandals in May last year.
Councillor James Higginbottom said funding for a new bridge was available but the process had been delayed by difficulties finding a contractor.
Mr Higginbottom confirmed work would start on a replacement on 19 June.
Residents had been "hugely frustrated" by the emergency closure and the subsequent delay in work starting on a new structure, Mr Higginbottom said.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "All throughout, I have been working hard with council officers and partners to get this resolved and the bridge reopened.
"I am very pleased the end is now in sight."
