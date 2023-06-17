Dad's charity match in memory of murdered children
The father of two children who were murdered shortly after selling sweets for charity has promised to continue fundraising in their memory.
John Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, were murdered at their home in Derbyshire in September 2021.
Their pregnant mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were also murdered.
Jason Bennett has vowed to support the charity for which his children were fundraising on the day they died.
Damien Bendall pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to a whole-life prison term in December.
In aid of the Youth Cancer Trust, and in honour of those who died, Mr Bennett, 42, has organised a charity football match between Sheffield Wednesday legends and his own team.
Mr Bennett told BBC Radio Sheffield: "When you see me on the pitch, that's not the real me, it's my release. I'm laughing at training, I have got all these lovely people around me.
"But that isn't my usual day. It's pretty sad and dark, my days, some of them.
"When I lost my children I always said to myself 'one day I want to do a football match in memory of them', but I never expected it to be this big. To be able to make this happen, it brings me a lot of hope and happiness."
The match takes place at the Jubilee Sports and Social Club in Hillsborough on 24 June, with kick off at 15:00 BST.
A fundraising page for the event has already raised more than £3,700 and an auction, including football shirts signed by Premier League players, will also take place.
The Youth Cancer Trust provides support and free activity holidays for young people living with the illness.
