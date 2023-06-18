Barnsley mummy auction nothing to Tut at
A life-sized model of Tutankhamun's sarcophagus that went on display in a phone box is to be auctioned.
The artwork was part of a mini exhibition outside the Experience Barnsley Museum in November 2022.
The 6ft (1.8m) replica, created by artist Amanda Stoner, will be sold off by the museum as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.
Councillor Robert Frost said the piece would be "an extraordinary object for someone to own".
"It took hundreds of hours to create, and we're sure there isn't anything like this out there - it is a magical piece of art," he said.
The replica featured in the Tut'22: The Life of Tutankhamun exhibition and is described by the council as "a real show-stopper for any venue or home".
It will be auctioned at a celebration event at the museum on 27 June.
The model has a reserve price of £300 and the money will go towards supporting the organisation's work.
