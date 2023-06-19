Sheffield and Rotherham hit by flash floods
Parts of South Yorkshire saw flooding this weekend as thunderstorms swept in following weeks of dry weather.
In Sheffield, images showed people emerging from a car that had got stuck in floodwater in Upwell Street.
Meanwhile, there was disruption at Rotherham Hospital as parts of the A&E department were flooded. Some ambulances reportedly had to be diverted elsewhere.
The BBC has approached the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust for comment.
The Met Office said Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, saw 35.6mm of rain between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on Sunday.
One flood warning for Hunsworth Beck at Oakenshaw in West Yorkshire remains in force on Monday. Eight flood alerts are in place across Yorkshire. Further information can be found here.
