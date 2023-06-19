Sheffield: Flooded Southey Green residents call for full compensation
Residents whose houses flooded after a water main burst in Sheffield say they are still waiting to be fully compensated five months on.
Dozens of homes were affected when a high-pressure pipe burst on Moonshine Lane in Southey Green in January, turning streets into rivers.
One woman who is still living upstairs without cooking equipment has called for further help from Yorkshire Water.
The firm apologised to customers "for the inconvenience and distress".
Elaine Williams, who lives on Southey Close, said water gushed from her back garden, through her house, and out of her front door on 16 January, destroying items on the way.
"I'm feeling fed up, depressed, upset and angry I suppose," she said.
"It's just Yorkshire Water we've got a problem with - come out and see us, see our situations and reassure us that this isn't going to happen again."
Ms Williams said residents without receipts for their ruined white goods had been offered 70% of their value and claimed there had been little communication from the company since the week it happened.
"We're still living upstairs, still no cooking equipment and just managing day by day as best as we can," she said.
"The little bit of compensation we're getting isn't the amount we should be getting and it's wrong."
Jack Robinson, another Southey Close resident, said Yorkshire Water had left them "high and dry" with the lack of contact, with his problems compounded by his employer letting him go.
"I roughly had to have about five weeks off and, because I was in a six-month probation period, work turned around and basically sacked me," he said.
"I don't think they believed me [about the floods], they thought because I lived on a hill that mattered.
"They said they weren't renewing my contract due to my attendance, which I couldn't help because I needed the time off on my property."
Fran Belbin, a local councillor, said: "The compensation that has been paid is to replace some goods, but not their full value.
"That's incredibly frustrating that there hasn't been compensation for all of the distress and disruption they've suffered."
Ms Belbin, who covers the Firth Park ward on Sheffield City Council, added: "You need the full cost, all of these things need replacing."
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of the claims following the burst water main on Moonshine Lane we deal with customers individually and as quickly as possible.
"These types of claims are complex and can take time, but in the case of Ms Williams our partners have replaced carpets on her hall, stairs and landing and compensation has been paid for the goods damaged as a result of the flooding."
They added: "Once again, we'd like to apologise to her and other customers affected for the inconvenience and distress."
