Rotherham council call for people to stand for election as councillors
- Published
A South Yorkshire council has urged people to consider standing to becoming local councillors.
Rotherham Council said it needed people from all backgrounds and experiences to stand for election.
The authority has organised a series of events aimed at encouraging residents to become community leaders.
Sharon Kemp, from Rotherham Council, said people who were "passionate about their community" could become a councillor to "make a difference".
'Dedication and commitment'
Elected councillors represent the 25 wards that make up Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC).
Full elections are held in all wards every four years, with the next set of full elections due to take place in May 2024.In a statement the council said being a councillor was something that required "dedication and commitment."
A spokesperson for the council said the role could be done "flexibly" around employment, studying, caring, and other voluntary commitments.A series of in-person information events is taking place later and 28 June at Rotherham Town Hall, with an online event organised for 29 June, the council said.
The council said events were open to members of the public and would provide an opportunity to find out about the process of standing for election and the roles and responsibilities of a councillor.Sharon Kemp, chief executive at RMBC, said: "It is important that we have candidates and councillors from different backgrounds with a broad range of skills and life experiences."I would like to encourage anyone who is considering becoming a councillor to come along to the information sessions. It's a chance to find out more about this important role, as well as the support that is available."
