Rotherham council call for people to stand for election as councillors

The council said events were open to members of the public and would provide an opportunity to find out about the process of standing for election and the roles and responsibilities of a councillor.Sharon Kemp, chief executive at RMBC, said: "It is important that we have candidates and councillors from different backgrounds with a broad range of skills and life experiences."I would like to encourage anyone who is considering becoming a councillor to come along to the information sessions. It's a chance to find out more about this important role, as well as the support that is available."