Doncaster council slams 'mindless' vandalism after trees damaged
Vandals who have damaged trees in a city just weeks after it celebrated a major tree-planting milestone have been criticised as "mindless".
Pictures from Doncaster which have been shared online show snapped saplings and branches and bark stripped from trees.
City of Doncaster Council said it had seen an increase in trees being vandalised in recent weeks.
It comes after celebrations were held in May to mark the planting of over 100,000 trees in the city since 2021.
The council has now urged residents to report anyone who damages trees in Doncaster.
In a post on Twitter, the council said: "Sadly, we're seeing more cases of trees being vandalised across Doncaster. Not only is this damage mindless, it costs public money on replacements.
"If you have any information on these incidents, or see anyone damaging trees in your area, please report it to us."
In a bid to tackle climate change, Ros Jones, the mayor of Doncaster, pledged two years ago that one million trees would be planted across the borough by 2026.
Between November 2022 and March 2023, a total of 34,000 trees were planted, according to the authority, with officials hoping to create a cleaner and greener space.
