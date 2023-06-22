Sheffield MP criticises MOD treatment of veterans
A Sheffield MP has criticised the services offered by Veterans UK to former armed forces personnel.
Speaking in Westminster Gill Furniss said problems had included unqualified medical advisors contradicting surgeons' findings.
The Labour MP for Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough said this had led to veterans being undercompensated for injuries.
The government said it offered the best possible services to veterans.
Veterans UK, which is part of the Ministry of Defence, provides compensation, pension and welfare support to serving personnel and veterans.
The department also helps veterans gain access to appropriate support from other government departments, local authorities, independent bodies and the charity sector.
However, Gill Furniss told a debate in Westminster on Wednesday, a survey by Veterans UK of 1000 people had found many were unhappy with the way they had been treated.
The MP said: "One wrote 'the process has broken me mentally to the point where my choice was walk away or commit suicide'"
She added: "Another said 'my dealings with this organisation would lead me to believe it is set up to cause deliberate harm to veterans, it is a disgrace'"
Andrew Murrison, Minister for Defence, People, Veterans and Service Families, responded by saying he and the government were "committed to providing the best possible services to veterans - both serving and retired".
