Rotherham homes evacuated and man held as bomb disposal team called out

Police have cordoned off a street in Rotherham after a bomb disposal team were called to a house.

About a dozen homes in Treefield Close in Wingfield have been evacuated, said South Yorkshire Police.

The force urged people to avoid the area and said a 41-year-old man had been arrested.

Police said explosives disposal specialists, detectives and neighbourhood officers were at the scene after a warrant was executed.

A bomb disposal could be seen at the scene.

A bomb disposal robot could seen in the street

