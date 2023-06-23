Rotherham homes evacuated and man held as bomb disposal team called out
- Published
Police have cordoned off a street in Rotherham after a bomb disposal team were called to a house.
About a dozen homes in Treefield Close in Wingfield have been evacuated, said South Yorkshire Police.
The force urged people to avoid the area and said a 41-year-old man had been arrested.
Police said explosives disposal specialists, detectives and neighbourhood officers were at the scene after a warrant was executed.
A bomb disposal could be seen at the scene.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.