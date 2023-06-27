Special event marks Barnsley museum's 10th anniversary
A Barnsley museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party featuring a giant replica of the town hall.
Experience Barnsley showcases the South Yorkshire town's history and heritage as well as temporary exhibitions.
As well as cake and a giant birthday card the museum is auctioning off a replica of King Tutankhamen's sarcophagus which once stood outside.
A number of local schools and organisations will attend the celebrations later.
Barnsley councillor Robert Frost, said it was important the museum "told the many stories tucked away over the centuries".
"The museum currently houses incredible medieval finds, Victorian costumes, and digital photos of life in lockdown. It's brought a lot of nostalgia and happiness to the borough since it launched and is keeping our history alive," he said.
As part of the celebrations, the public will be asked to vote for their favourite exhibition from the last decade.
The main gallery of the museum, which is housed in the town hall, features "The Barnsley Wall" which displays a timeline of artefacts from the area's history from prehistoric times to the present day.
There is a focus on the town's coal and glassmaking history.
Temporary exhibitions over the years have included people's reminiscences of the two World Wars and the former Slazenger tennis factory, which supplied the balls for the Wimbledon tournament.
