Rotherham man appears in court charged with possessing explosive devices
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of possessing homemade explosive devices.
Brett Ainley, 41, was charged after a bomb disposal team was called to a house in Rotherham on Friday.
A dozen homes in the Wingfield area of the town were evacuated after police found two suspected improvised explosive devices during a search of the property in Treefield Close.
Mr Ainley, of Treefield Close, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon.
Following a brief hearing the case was adjourned until 3 July, when a charge of possessing an explosive substance is expected to be formally put to the defendant.
District Judge James Gould remanded Mr Ainley into custody ahead of his next appearance.
Police found the suspected devices while executing an unrelated search warrant, the court heard.
They cordoned off Treefield Close for more than six hours on Friday while a military bomb squad secured the house.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.