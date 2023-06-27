Prince William brings homeless campaign to Sheffield
- Published
The Prince of Wales has visited Sheffield as he launches a five-year campaign aimed at ending homelessness in the UK.
The city is one of six places to benefit from Prince William's charitable fund.
The project means there will be a team in Sheffield and funding for the council and other agencies to support those who don't have a stable home.
Prince William visited a youth project in the city as part of his tour.
Young people from Reach Up Youth met with the royal visitor to share their stories and discuss the work the organisation is doing to support those struggling.
In Sheffield, the prince's scheme, called Homewards, will focus on families experiencing hidden homelessness, including those who are living in temporary accommodation such as hostels and shelters.
The city council said it would also address an issue where a disproportionate number of people of black and minority ethnic backgrounds were becoming homeless.
The authority added that teams, made up of a range of partners, would "further strength their links and the ability to direct people to services that they might need".
The programme will aim to reach families before they are at risk losing their home and plans on exactly how it will work are being developed over the coming months, the council said.
Kate Josephs, chief executive for Sheffield City Council, said: "We are really proud that Sheffield has been selected to be part of Homewards.
"No-one should find themselves in crisis, without a roof over their heads and this is an incredible opportunity to prevent people and families from becoming homeless.
"This programme, created by Prince William, will enable us to focus efforts, with much-needed financial backing, on getting people the help and support they need before they lose their homes."
