Flying Scotsman: Loco marks 100th anniversary with return to Doncaster
The Flying Scotsman, the most famous steam locomotive in the world, has marked her centenary by returning to the city where she was built.
The 97-tonne engine visited Doncaster where she was built in 1923.
Scotsman was met at the platform by civic dignitaries, historians and families with links to the famous locomotive.
Civic Mayor of Doncaster Duncan Anderson said it was "a very special moment for everyone involved".
Mr Anderson said the engine was "very much symbolic of our history in manufacturing, the skill of our workforce and it's a symbol of pride in our city".
He said there were people present who had family who had driven the Flying Scotsman, which made the day "an emotional one".
One of the people with special ties to Flying Scotsman was Molly Jackson.
Her father Wilston "Bill" Jackson was Britain's first black train driver, who had a long career on the railways, including driving the Scotsman.
Ms Jackson said seeing the locomotive in Doncaster had felt "wonderful".
"I'm so happy that the nation loves Flying Scotsman and I'm so happy to see that LNER loves her, because that's our memories, that's our history as well," she said.
"When I go to any event, or when I see anything about Flying Scotsman it brings a tear to my eye, because I know how much my late father loved that train."
Flying Scotsman, which was was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York.
Its achievements include hauling the inaugural non-stop London to Edinburgh train service in 1928, and becoming the UK's first locomotive to reach 100mph six years later.
The famous locomotive made her final journey for British Railways on 14 January 1963.
The engine is spending much of 2023 travelling across the country to allow as many people as possible to see it in its 100th anniversary year.
Before taking the loco on from Doncaster to York, driver Christopher Cubitt said: "There were 78 in this class, this is Class A3 Locomotive... but unfortunately there's only one left."
