Firefighters tackle blaze at Rotherham industrial building
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial building in South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said it was called to Steel Street in Rotherham on Monday morning, with smoke seen rising from the site.
The fire service asked people to avoid the area and urged local residents to keep windows and doors shut due to drifting smoke.
Five engines were sent to the fire, which took hold near the Holmes level crossing.
