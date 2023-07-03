Burngreave targeted shooting leaves man seriously injured
- Published
A man has been left with life-changing injuries after he was targeted in a shooting in Sheffield.
The 42-year-old was getting out of his car on Malton Street, Burngreave, at about 22:10 BST on Sunday when he was shot in the leg, according to police.
He was taken to hospital and officers said they believed the man was the victim of a targeted attack.
South Yorkshire Police are asking for anyone who saw an orange Mini Cooper car in the area to contact the force.
The vehicle was found on fire at about 22:50 BST in a wooded area off Grimesthorpe Road and police believe it may be connected to the attack.
Det Insp Chris Ronayne said officers were "carrying out extensive enquiries" and asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 21:00 and 23:00 to get in touch.
"I know the local community will be concerned and I completely understand this," he said.
"We also have specialist teams of officers working relentlessly to piece together information and develop a clear picture of the events leading up to this incident."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.