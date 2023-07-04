Man seriously injured in Sheffield stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a street stabbing in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to London Road at about 22:40 BST on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.
A man, in his 20s, was found seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A force spokesperson said they believed the man was the victim of a targeted attack. Officers investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Det Insp Richard Armstrong said: "We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our enquiries continue at pace.
"We believe this be a targeted attack and we are working around the clock to find those responsible.
"There will be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, please don't hesitate to stop and speak to them - we're here to help and support you."
