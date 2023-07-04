Travel disruption in Sheffield after man climbs to top of crane
Roads around Sheffield bus station have been closed after a man climbed to the top of a crane.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Pond Street at 21:00 BST on Monday by a person concerned about the man's safety.
The man is believed to be in the cab of the crane, which is being used to construct a new high-rise building.
Pond Street has been shut between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane and a number of bus services are disrupted.
Photos from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles parked nearby, including ambulances and fire engines
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
