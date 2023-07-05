Sheffield: Arrest after man spends more than day on crane
- Published
Police have made an arrest after a man spent more than 24 hours up a crane in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Pond Street at 21:00 BST on Monday by a person concerned about a man's safety.
It is believed the man had sat in the cab of the crane, which is being used to construct a new high-rise building.
Officers said he was "brought to safety" early on Wednesday, with Pond Street reopening.
"We are aware of the traffic disruption this caused and I would like to thank those who may have been affected for their patience," a force spokesperson said.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.