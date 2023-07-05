Rotherham wildfire in fields believed to be deliberate

Crews at the scene in Sunnyside, Rotherham, on TuesdaySouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
A wildfire which broke out in Rotherham on Tuesday evening may have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 20:10 BST to Flanderwell Lane in Sunnyside, following reports of fields on fire.

Several appliances attended and managed to extinguish the flames in two hours.

A spokesperson for the fire service said it was believed the blaze was started deliberately.

They added: "Firefighters did a fantastic job of getting the fire under control and had extinguished the fire within two hours."

Crews left the scene by 21:40 BST.

