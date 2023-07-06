Sheffield: Man threw metal nuts at police from top of crane - court
A man threw metal nuts down at police during a 27-hour stand-off up a crane in Sheffield, a court heard.
Craig Connelly climbed 361ft (110m) up to the crane cab at the construction site on Pond Street on Monday night, Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard.
The court was told he smashed windows in the cab during the incident, with the damage he caused estimated by the building firm to cost about £40,000.
Connelly, 42, of no fixed address, admitted affray and criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 3 August.
The court hearing heard Connolly had climbed over hoardings to access the student accommodation construction site, went up into the cab of the crane and later "started to throw a variety of items down below towards officers".
South Yorkshire Police used a "huge amount of resources" to close streets surrounding the crane, the hearing heard, with "large steel nuts" among the items thrown by Connolly towards officers during the incident.
The court heard a specialist team managed to get Connolly out of the cab and down the crane in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
No-one was injured during the incident, the court heard.
