Racing drivers jailed for causing biker's death in Doncaster
Two car drivers who caused the death of a motorcyclist as they raced each other at speed have been jailed.
Karol Radkiewicz, 32, died on Edlington Lane, Doncaster, in April 2021 after being hit by one of the cars.
Moments before, CCTV captured drivers Mark Higgins and Gavin Creber racing against each, with Creber making dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.
Both men were jailed for seven years on Thursday at Sheffield Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving.
Police said after the crash on 12 April, 2021, Higgins, of Langdale Drive, Tickhill, called 999 and pretended to be a witness to the collision.
The 60-year-old was later arrested and found guilty after a trial.
He was also disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years.
Creber, 43, of Belvedere Parade, Rotherham, had earlier pleaded guilty and was also disqualified from driving for nine-and-a-half years.
Sgt John Taylor, of South Yorkshire Police, said Higgins and Creber's "dangerous and irresponsible actions" had killed Mr Radkiewicz and also "put communities at risk".
