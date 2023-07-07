Witnesses sought in suspected shooting at Rotherham working men's club
- Published
Detectives want to trace "three key witnesses" who may have seen a suspected shooting outside a working men's club in Rotherham.
Police said the victim was getting out of a white Range Rover Evoque when he was targeted on Hollings Lane, in Thrybergh, at 19:20 BST on 30 June.
He remains in hospital with injuries to his leg.
Officers want to speak to a woman walking two dogs and two other women who were going past the club car park.
Police said the dog walker had long blonde hair and was walking away from the club and alongside the car park shortly before the shooting.
One of the other potential witnesses was wearing a long blue coat with dark trousers and wearing glasses.
The second woman was wearing an orange top and dark leggings.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.