Sheffield: Driver arrested after pedestrian killed by car
A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Sheffield.
Police said a silver Volkswagen Golf struck the man on Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross at 00:50 BST on Sunday.
The pedestrian, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family had been informed, officers said,
The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
He remained in custody on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.
