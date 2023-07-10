Sheffield: Man seen committing indecent act near duck pond
An e-fit image of a man seen committing an indecent act next to a Sheffield duck pond has been issued by police.
A woman running through Endcliffe Park at about 08:15 BST on Saturday 17 June noticed the man and alerted South Yorkshire Police, the force said.
The man is described as 5ft 11ins, in his late 20s to early 30s and of average build.
Anyone with information or who may recognise the suspect is asked to call police.
