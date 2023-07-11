Work set to start on £2.8m Sheffield football hub
Work is set to begin on the £2.8m refurbishment of a community football hub in Sheffield.
The improvements to the Woodbourn Road facility in Darnall will bring seven new football pitches and upgrade facilities at the venue's pavilion.
Sheffield City Council said it will be run alongside other football hubs in Graves, Thorncliffe and Westfield.
The pavilion's new cafe and changing rooms will also benefit those using the site's running track, the council said.
The project is being led by the Premier League, the Football Association and the Government's Football Foundation together with Sheffield City Council.
The six five-a-side pitches and one seven-a-side pitch will be used for both "turn up and play" matches and organised coaching sessions, the local authority said.
Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the council's communities, parks and leisure committee, said: "This is a fantastic scheme that will benefit so many.
"We know how important football is to the community, it allows people to have fun, keep fit and importantly, it's low-cost to play."
