Sheffield: Four charged with manufacturing weapon after searches
Three men and a woman have been charged with manufacturing a weapon after suspected firearms and ammunition were found in Sheffield.
Items were seized after searches in the Stradbroke Crescent and Richmond Hall Avenue areas on Saturday, police said.
Dellroy Riley, 44, of Richmond Hall Avenue, has been charged along with Lewis Bower, 20, of Aughton Road.
Lee Sender, 42, and Emma Jelly, 35, both of Stradbroke Crescent, also face the same charge.
All four are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.
