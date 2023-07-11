Meadowhall Retail Park: Suspected WW2 explosive device found

South Yorkshire Police officers and an army bomb disposal team attended and a cordon was put in place.

A suspected World War Two explosive was found during building work at a shopping park in Sheffield, police have confirmed.

The device was discovered at Meadowhall Retail Park on Thursday morning, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A cordon was put in place after the Army bomb disposal team and police officers attended the incident.

The device was removed by the military team and disposed of, a police spokesperson said.

The retail park has since reopened.

