Richard Dyson: Men re-arrested in Barnsley murder probe
- Published
Two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for more than three years.
Richard Dyson, 58, from Barnsley, was last seen in November 2019.
South Yorkshire Police initially started a missing person inquiry, but now believe Mr Dyson may have been killed.
Police said the two men, aged 70 and 69, were initially arrested in March 2021 and had been re-arrested as officers continued to analyse evidence.
Mr Dyson was reported missing on 25 November 2019 after he failed to turn up for a pre-arranged meeting with his daughter.
He was last seen on 17 November at about 23:00 GMT, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.
Detectives said they continued to appeal for any information which could help investigations.
