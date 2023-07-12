Bridlington World War Two railway hero honoured with blue plaque
- Published
A blue plaque has been installed at Bridlington station to honour a World War Two railway hero.
Ernest Barker, a ticket collector, battled a fire after a bomb hit the station yard close to a train carriage full of ammunition.
Five people died in nearby Hilderthorpe Road during the raid by a German bomber on 11 July 1941.
However, Mr Barker's prompt actions saved lives, according to operator Northern citing wartime reports.
In recognition of his gallantry, Mr Barker became one of the first people to receive the George Medal. His story came to light thanks to the research of local historian Richard Jones.
Schoolchildren and veterans were among those who attended the unveiling of the blue plaque on Tuesday.
Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: "We're so pleased to be able to pay tribute to a local hero and the heritage of Bridlington station.
"I'd like to thank everyone for attending the event and we are delighted to be a part of this community project."
