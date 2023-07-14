Rotherham: Pedestrian hit by lorry near recycling centre dies
A pedestrian died when he was hit by a lorry outside a recycling centre in South Yorkshire.
It happened at around 11:00 BST at Car Hill, in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham.
Police believe that the crash, which involved a man in his 60s and a DAF lorry, took place on the downhill carriageway towards the town centre.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
