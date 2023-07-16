Kitten with broken legs found 'thrown out with rubbish' in Sheffield
A kitten with two broken legs was found wrapped in carpet and left dumped among household rubbish.
It is thought the legs of the four-month-old - found near flats at Raeburn Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield - had been deliberately broken.
RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said the black and white kitten, named Forest, had "literally been thrown out with the rubbish".
The charity said he had undergone surgery but faced a long recovery.
Forest, who was found last month, is being cared for at the charity's animal hospital in Salford.
Mr Cottle-Shaw said: "There's no evidence to suggest Forest had been involved in a road traffic accident, no scuff marks, scabs or damaged claws which you would normally expect to see, so it leads us to believe the injuries to his legs have been deliberately inflicted.
"It's an absolutely shocking story and we're appealing to anyone who recognises Forest or has information about what has happened to him to come forward."
