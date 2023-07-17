Aston crash: Family pays tribute to woman killed by car
- Published
The family of a 56-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in a South Yorkshire village said they were staying strong during "horrific times".
Julie Gibson died after she was hit by a black Ford Puma on Mansfield Road in Aston at about 06:40 BST on 11 July.
A man from Sheffield, 44, and a woman from Rotherham, 46, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.
In a statement Ms Gibson's family said: "We miss you always and forever."
They said: "My mum was the reason my dad believes in love and that will never escape him.
"We won't let this beat us and are prepared to fight for our mum till the very end."
The family added they were "forever grateful for the continued love, support and compassion shown by each and every individual in this time of need".
The crash happened about 200m from the junction with Lodge Lane, near to an alleyway.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.