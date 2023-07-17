Operation Stovewood: Two charged in child sex abuse inquiry
A man and a woman have been charged as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
Neil King, 50, of Dinnington, is charged with 15 offences including rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child between 2003 and 2009.
Louise Tye, 40, of Rotherham, faces four charges including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Both are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
A spokesman said Ms Tye, of Kimberworth, Rotherham, is also charged with causing the neglect or ill treatment of a child in 2008.
The charges are part of Operation Stovewood, the NCA's inquiry into historic child sex abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
