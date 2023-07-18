Attempted murder arrest after Sheffield hit-and-run crash
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was injured in a hit-and-run in Sheffield.
The 50-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when a car collided with the moped he was a passenger on, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the car did not stop at the scene of the crash, which happened in Storrs Bridge Lane on 6 June.
Two men aged, 29 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail.
Two other men, aged 30 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also bailed pending further inquiries.
A police spokesperson said the injured man has been released from hospital "but continues to suffer the effects of his injuries".
The driver of the moped was uninjured.
Officers investigating the crash have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened at 14:49 BST or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
