Sheffield man jailed over cleaver attack on woman and girl
A man who attacked a girl and a woman with a meat cleaver and kitchen knife has been jailed for 14 years and six months.
The woman, in her 30s, was found seriously injured when police were called to Harborough Way, Sheffield, just after midnight on 30 August 2022.
The girl was found in a nearby property with a substantial head wound, South Yorkshire Police said.
Marcus Hamlin, 31, was sentenced after he admitted two counts of causing GBH.
Following the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Det Con Hannah Bryan said: "We were told Hamlin had first begun attacking the woman, before going on to assault the child after the woman shouted for them to get help.
"There were over 30 injuries caused to the victims, the majority caused by a kitchen knife and a meat cleaver.
She said it was "extremely lucky" both victims had physically recovered, but added: "The impacts of that night's events do not end there."
Hamlin, of Dawlands Close, Sheffield, was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder, which he denied, before pleading guilty to the two lesser charges.
