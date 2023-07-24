Major clean-up starts at Hillsborough Park after Tramlines festival
- Published
A major clean-up operation is under way at Hillsborough Park following the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield.
The three-day event, which took place over the weekend, was hampered by heavy rainfall which caused disruption and delays to the opening.
Videos on social media show festival goers braving the downpours in ponchos and dancing and sliding in mud.
Damage assessments are being carried out and extra groundwork repairs will be needed, the council confirmed.
Cllr Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee, said Sheffield City Council would support the Tramlines crew to get Hillsborough Park "back to its usual high standards".
It is hoped the crossing paths at the park will reopen this week and repair work, which will be paid for by organisers, would commence on 31 July.
Timm Cleasby, operations director of Tramlines Festival, explained the decision to go ahead with the festival despite the bad weather on BBC Radio Sheffield earlier.
He said: "At the time when we made those decisions, the facts told us we were safe and continuously throughout the event we monitor that and if that changes and it becomes unsafe we would pull the plug.
"There is no way we would carry on operating if we felt or the council felt that we were unsafe."
Meanwhile, Hillsborough residents have voiced mixed opinions about the festival. Trevor Hirst said the economic benefits for the area outweighed the muddy damage left behind.
He told the BBC: "When this first started at Hillsborough Park, I was absolutely horrified but you get used to it and it brings a lot of income into the area and in these troubled times, it's great for Hillsborough."
However, others disagreed and said the festival policy, which does not allow readmission after entry, means money will be spent on site and not at local businesses.
Karen Wragg said: "I don't mind it being here, I think it's great. I just don't like the fact that they won't let them out anymore, there is a lot of local businesses that could make money on those three days. I think it's quite unfair."
One couple, who did not wish to be named, said they were left incredibly upset by the state of the park.
They said: "We've had enough of Tramlines now and we need to spread the love, somebody else can have this. I'm so upset by what they've done to our park. It's a jewel this park and they've ruined it and it's going to take a long time to mend."
Despite the weather, 40,000 fans attended the sold-out festival each day. Headliners included Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton as well as a secret set from McFly.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.