River Don heritage project receives nearly £1m funding
Almost £1m of funding has been given to a project helping to preserve the heritage of the River Don.
Once described as the "one of the most polluted rivers in the country" the Don Catchment Rivers Trust said the money would help "shine a light" on the waterway.
The funding, including £695,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will pay for a variety of initiatives.
The project will focus on the river in the Doncaster area.
Rachel Walker, operations director at the trust, said: The River Don has an unusual history, being re-routed in the 17th century to allow for the draining of Hatfield Chase.
"It was once one of the most polluted rivers in the country. But, now that fish are populating the river again, All Hands on the Don will improve habitats at two 'Ings' sites, providing much needed refuge for fish and wetland birds."
Two years ago, salmon were seen moving freely up and down the waterway for the first time in 200 years after the completion of a fish pass.
Helen Featherstone, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said they were "delighted" to support the project.
"It is great to think that this rich heritage will be safeguarded for years to come, and communities will be able to explore the wonderful nature right on their doorsteps."
The trust said it had also received support from the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Garfield Weston Foundation.
