Sheffield congestion fines refunded after clock change blunder
More than £500,000 of congestion zone fines issued with the wrong time are to be repaid or cancelled by a council.
A "technical error" on 26 March, when clocks went forward to British Summer Time, saw camera pictures stamped with incorrect data, Sheffield Council said.
The blunder meant about 4,700 non-compliant penalty charges for Clean Air Zone (CAZ) violations were issued over a 12-day period.
A council spokesperson described the error as "extremely disappointing".
Those who breach the zone are fined £120, reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.
The error happened just a month after the CAZ, which covers much of the city centre, including the ring road and parts of the A57 Parkway, was launched.
Drivers of smaller vehicles which do not meet emission standards are charged £10 a day for entering the zone, while drivers of non-compliant buses, coaches, lorries and HGVs must pay £50 per day.
The scheme generated more than £210,500 in charges and fines during the first month of operation,
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport committee at the council , said the authority had anticipated "some teething issues".
He said the systems would be "closely monitored going forward".
The council said it was now in the process of refunding all paid Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) with the incorrect timestamp.
A spokesperson said for those who had already paid their fine the council would retain the cost of the CAZ charge and refund the outstanding amount.
Councillor Joe Otten said affected drivers would be contacted by letter, outlining the next steps.
"I urge motorists to keep an eye out for their letter so we can ensure this situation is resolved for everyone as soon as possible.
"We want to take this opportunity to apologise to all those that are impacted and for the inconvenience associated with this issue," he added.
Clean Air Zones
Clean Air Zones are set geographical areas where certain types of vehicles must comply with emissions standards, or pay a fine.
There are currently 15 active Clean Air Zones in the UK, including in York, Bradford and Sheffield.
Plans for a CAZ in Leeds were scrapped after the city's air quality improved.
In London there has been controversy following Labour mayor Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) into outer London.
The plan, scheduled to begin on 29 August, would see the zone cover an area three times its current size.
Lawyers for five Conservative-led councils that are challenging Mr Khan's plan argue he acted unlawfully by applying an order "varying" existing regulations.
