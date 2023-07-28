Sheffield duo accused of manufacturing firearms in court
- Published
Two Sheffield men have appeared in court, charged with the manufacturing of firearms.
Zakaria West, 28, of Tithe Barn Way and Aaron Ward, 29, of Smelter Wood Crescent were charged after a police raid in the Darnall area of the city.
A number of suspected firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.
Mr West and Mr Ward did not enter any pleas during their hearings at Sheffield Magistrates' and Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 24 August.
Three other men, who were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, have been released on police bail.
