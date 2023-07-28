Doncaster Council set to get £3.4m funding for Balby cycle lanes
- Published
Doncaster Council is set to receive £3.4m of funding for new cycle lanes and paths in the suburb of Balby.
More than 5.4 miles (8.9km) of routes are planned, including on the A60 through Wadworth Hill and Sandford Road and better connectivity to Warmsworth.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is expected to approve the grant at a meeting on Monday.
The money is from Transforming Cities funding allocated to the region by central government.
Bike storage provision will also be increased at key employment sites as part of the project, which is intended to make cycling and walking viable alternatives to driving.
