Sheffield man given football ban after verbally abusing teenager
- Published
A Sheffield man has been given a three-year football match ban after verbally abusing a teenage girl.
Mitchell Polkey used "threatening language of a sexual nature" towards the girl at a game between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United in May.
Polkey, 23, was also fined £1,000 after being convicted of a public order offence at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.
West Yorkshire Police said: "The behaviour and language used in this incident has no in place in football."
The teenager was attending the match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield with her family, and was left feeling "distressed and upset" after the attack, said police.
Polkey, of Pigeon Bridge Way, Aston, was removed from his seat by stewards before being convicted on 13 July.
