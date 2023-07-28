Murder charge after victim of Sheffield alleged assault dies
A man has been charged with murder after a man died following an alleged assault in Sheffield.
Emergency crews were called to Orchard Lane on 15 July after reports of an "altercation" near The Bessemer pub in the city centre, police said.
Richard Wheeler, 56, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries 10 days later.
Liam Jones, 20, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later charged with Mr Wheeler's murder.
Mr Jones, of Morland Road, Sheffield, has previously appeared at the magistrates' court charged with three counts of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
In a tribute, Mr Wheeler's family said: "Richard was well-loved by his family and all who met him.
"His loss will change our lives forever".
