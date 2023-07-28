Sheffield man who killed parents sent to secure hospital
A man has been sent to a secure hospital after he admitted killing his parents at their home in Sheffield.
James Andrews, 51, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court in April to the manslaughter of Mary and Bryan Andrews by reason of diminished responsibility after denying their murder.
The couple, aged 76 and 79, were found fatally stabbed at their house in Terrey Road, Totley, on 27 November.
Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, was given an indefinite hospital order.
Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Mary Stacey said: "You killed both your parents who loved you and cared for you, and who you loved.
"You need treatment, not punishment for these crimes."
