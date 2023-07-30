Lee Freeman completes 102-mile run in memory of Killamarsh children
- Published
A family friend of two children who were murdered has completed a gruelling 102-mile charity run over 22 hours in their memory.
John Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, were murdered alongside their mother and a friend at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in 2021.
The children fundraised for the Youth Cancer Trust shortly before they died.
Lee Freeman completed the challenge at Sheffield's Rother Valley Country Park on Saturday for the same charity.
Mr Freeman, a friend of John and Lacey's father Jason Bennett, managed 34 laps of the country park with only 20 minutes of sleep during the challenge.
John and Lacey's mother, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were also killed at a house in Chandos Crescent on 18 September.
Damien Bendall pleaded guilty to the four murders and was sentenced to a whole-life prison term in December.
Speaking on the finish line, he said he was "elated" to achieve his target - particularly as an injury prevented him from finishing the challenge on a previous attempt.
"I've got a little boy, I didn't want him to see his dad as a quitter so we set the new challenge to show if you don't give up you can still come back and smash it."
The run has raised more than £3,000 so far, with Mr Freeman already planning his next charity challenge.
"Anyone can find meaning in the madness if they look in the right places, if someone like Jason can remain positive, move forward and still find meaning and a focus then anyone can," he said.
"The pain I've gone through doesn't compare to that, I'm just happy to play my part."
Mr Bennett, who recently organised a football match in aid of the same charity, said: "It's so important to carry on John, Lacey, Connie, Terri's legacy, and it gives me a meaning and a reason to carry on."
