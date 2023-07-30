Rotherham: Man dies after being found unconscious in street
A man in his 60s has died after being found unconscious in the street in South Yorkshire.
The man was discovered with a head injury on Frederick Street, Rotherham, at about 09:30 BST on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force appealed for anyone who saw him in the nearby bus station to come forward.
"We are keen to determine what happened and establish how his injuries have occurred," a force spokesperson said.
