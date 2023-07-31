Doncaster: Attempted murder charge after attack on woman in 80s
A man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman in her 80s was attacked in Doncaster.
The woman is thought to have been assaulted in the Balby area on Wednesday 19 July.
She was treated in hospital on 22 July by staff who notified police of her injuries, because they were "consistent with a serious assault", officers said.
Michael Kidd, 35, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.
