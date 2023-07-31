Rotherham: Death of man found injured in street not suspicious, police say
The death of a man found injured on a Rotherham street is not believed to be suspicious, police have said.
The man in his 60s was discovered with a head injury on Frederick Street at about 09:30 BST on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police had appealed for witnesses as it investigated what happened.
The force said on Monday the man was now "believed to have died of natural causes" and no other people were thought to have been involved.
