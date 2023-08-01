Rotherham man admits possession of homemade explosives
A man has admitted possessing homemade explosives after a bomb scare sparked the evacuation of a Rotherham street.
A bomb disposal team was called to Brett Ainsley's home in Treefield Close, Wingfield, after police found the devices during a search in June.
The 41-year-old initially claimed his teenage son had made the devices using YouTube videos but pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing on 1 September.
Officers found two improvised explosive devices in a satchel in Ainsley's home during an unrelated search on 23 June, Sheffield magistrates previously heard.
One of the devices, contained within a sunglasses case, had been adapted with metal ball bearings in a way which would "cause maximum harm," prosecutor Owen Burns said.
Twelve properties were evacuated and Treefield Close was cordoned off for more than six hours while a military bomb squad secured the house.
Ainsley admitted a charge of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose on Monday.
