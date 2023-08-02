Revamp of Rotherham market complex to move ahead
Initial works on a £30m plan to redevelop Rotherham market and build a new library are due to be approved.
The market complex, off Drummond Street, is to be modernised and will have a new food hall.
The library will be built on the site of the Guardian Centre at the corner of Drummond Street and Henry Street.
Rotherham councillors are expected to grant permission later for enabling work, including the installation of hoardings, at the site.
The redevelopment will include works to refurbish and modernise the indoor market, demolish the roof of the outdoor market and build a new covering, and create a new Rotherham Central Library with a cafe, gallery and "maker's space", according to a council report.
"This important site is currently under-utilised and its structure and layout acts as a barrier, rather than offering connection with the residential communities to the east of the town centre and the [more than 3,000] student and academic population immediately adjacent to it," it said.
Rotherham Council received funding from the government's Future High Street Fund to pay for part of the improvements at the market.
Additional funding has come from the council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
The scheme was granted planning permission in November 2022.
A council report said the authority acknowledged the works would create a "challenging and disruptive period" for traders and rents would be cut by 50% for business owners during construction.
Councillors will consider the report at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny management board.
