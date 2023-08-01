Sheffield girl, 10, with heart defect to tackle 50 miles for animal charity
A 10-year-old girl from Sheffield with a congenital heart defect has pledged to raise money for an animal charity throughout August.
Imogen, who has already undergone five open heart surgeries, has signed up to tackle 50 miles for the RSPCA.
Walking, swimming or riding are just a few options to cover the distance.
Imogen said: "I will try my best to complete this in small chunks because of my health challenges. But this won't stop me from helping animals."
The challenge, 50 Miles for Animals, is in its second year and animal lovers are invited to tackle the distance "creatively" - it can be done in one go or in sections, said the RSPCA.
Imogen, who wants to be a zoologist and who has also suffered a stroke, said: "I love animals and when my mummy told me about 50 Miles for Animals, I couldn't wait to get started."
Her mother Emma said that her daughter, who is home-schooled, is a "such a kind-hearted little girl" who loves animals and her little brother.
She added: "She has been through so much in her life yet doesn't feel sorry for herself, if anything it makes her feel empowered to inspire other people that they can overcome anything too."
Sir David Attenborough even wrote a letter to Imogen, who has a dog called Bella and an axolotl named Lilly, with tips on how to become a zoologist.
She is currently learning about honey bees and how to take care of a bee hive.
Sarah Millerick, from the RSPCA's events team, said: "Whatever your sport or fitness level, you can take part and there's no need to do all 50 [miles] in one go."
